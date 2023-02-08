EAC body gets Sh275 million for completion of Kisumu headquarters

The East African Community (EAC) has set aside Sh275 million for the completion of the headquarters of its sole institution in the country.

The Lake Victoria Basin Commission (LVBC) executive secretary Dr Masinde Bwire said the additional funding will cater for the second phase of the project being undertaken in the lakeside city of Kisumu.

LVBC is an organisation of the EAC which is headquartered in Kisumu and is currently operating from Nyanza regional headquarters.

While issuing a brief during the joint regional policy steering committee for LVBC projects in Kisumu, Dr Bwire indicated that the commission is at the tail end of picking a contractor who will embark on phase two of the project.

“We have already advertised the tender and very soon we will declare the winner before we commence the next phase of construction,” he said during the five-day 10th joint regional policy steering committee conference held in Kisumu.

The LVBC boss indicated that the commission secured additional funding from the EAC general reserve.

Resident engineer

To fast-track the process, LVBC intends to hire a resident engineer who will oversee the construction process and provide timely updates to the commission.

Phase one which includes the construction of a section of the administration and office blocks as well as staff quarters has already been completed.

Dr Bwire noted that the complex that is being constructed on the shores of Lake Victoria strategically places the EAC specialised institution to regulate, facilitate and promote sustainable utilisation of resources along the Lake Victoria Basin for the benefit of the member states.

“Upon completion, the headquarters will fast-track consolidation and ensure smooth coordination of the activities of the commission across the Great Lakes region,” he said.

The new plot neighbouring Kisumu International Airport sitting on a total of 2.8 acres was donated by the government of Kenya in 2006.

However, due to a lack of funds, the construction of the office complex experienced delays.