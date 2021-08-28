Court: Kenya Railways violated rights of Nubians in Kisumu evictions

Nubians

The internally displaced persons camp at Kibos, Kisumu on February 18, 2021 after being evicted from their land by the Kenya Railways Corporation.

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

By  Angeline Ochieng

The Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) suffered a major blow after a Kisumu Court ruled that it violated the rights of the Nubian community by forcefully evicting them from their property.

