UDA polls: Don Bosco Gichana beaten in Kitutu Chache North

Flamboyant politician and businessman Don Bosco Gichana has lost in the Kitutu Chache North Constituency United Democratic Alliance (UDA) nominations.

Mr Gichana lost to the little known politician Japheth Nyakundi.

Nyakundi, 33, garnered 5,475 votes against Mr Gichana who got 2, 312 votes. Julius Araka managed a paltry 98 votes.

About 7, 000 people voted in the UDA nominations in Kitutu Chache North out of the 50, 665 registered voters as per the 2017 Independent Boundaries and Electoral Commission register.

"I am grateful to the people of Kitutu Chache North for voting for me as their preferred aspirant for the UDA ticket for 2022 General Election. I want to thank our party leader Dr William Ruto for ensuring free and fair nominations," said Mr Nyakundi.

He said there were a few incidents of chaos reportedly caused by his opponent.





"I am calling on UDA party to take disciplinary measures against those responsible for the chaos. Some ballot boxes were vandalised, leading to nullification of 1,000 votes for Sensi Ward. Such kind of hooliganism should not be encouraged," said Mr Nyakundi.

Mr Nyakundi, among other aspirants, will battle it out with Mr Jimmy Angwenyi, the longest-serving MP in the National Assembly.

This is his first attempt in politics. Mr Gichana was making his second attempt in a parliamentary race after his failed bid in 2013 for the Kitutu Chache South seat.

The controversial politician, while launching his bid two months ago, said he had decided to this time round vie in North where his rural home is after consultations with elders, opinion leaders and supporters.

He did however not vie in 2017 because he was serving a jail term in Tanzania for money laundering.

“Mr Angwenyi has served us for long. We are now telling him that it is our time. He should support the younger generation,” said Mr Gichana.