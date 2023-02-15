Simba Arati: We will support Raila politically but embrace Ruto for development

Kisii County Governor Simba Arati has said leaders from Gusii will welcome both President William Ruto and the Azimio boss Raila Odinga in their planned visits to the region. Mr Arati said the people of Gusii recognised the two leaders as important key actors in Kenya’s political landscape and urged the local residents to turn up and listen to them whenever they will come visiting. President Ruto is scheduled to attend the home coming party of Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu in two weeks while Mr Odinga is expected to address his supporters during a rally later this week. “Dr Ruto is our president whether you voted for him or not. We welcome them to engage our people and urge leaders to embrace them” Mr Arati said at Kisii County Assembly hall during the inaugural annual prayer breakfast organised by Kisi County Assembly. The governor was accompanied by his deputy Robert Monda, speaker Phillip Nyanumba, majority leader Henry Moracha, minority leader Dennis Ombachi, County Commissioner Tom Anjere, MCAs and senior county police bosses.

He lauded the cordial relationship between the county and national government pointing out that the two governments were interdependent and would work together to foster development in the county.



“I have set up a county delivery unit and we would work with the county Commissioner to fight drug and alcohol abuse, which are rampant in the area” Mr Arati said.

Mr Arati’s remarks to welcome President Ruto and Mr Odinga come barely a week after former deputy governor Joash Maangi and his predecessor James Ongwae protested against Mr Odinga’s rally initially scheduled for Monday but later pushed to Friday.



The duo, who addressed the press on Saturday and Sunday at Banana resort and St Vincent Pastoral centre respectively welcomed President Ruto's visit to Gusii region, saying, he will launch development projects to benefit the Gusii community.



A number of leaders from the political divide have been issuing statements for and against either side but Mr Arati stated that Abagusii have no choice but to welcome the two leaders whenever they will visit the region.



Mr Anjere said national government officers will work closely with the county government on educational and agricultural matters since some of its functions are under the county government to promote development in the county.



“There is a thin line between the county and the national government. Let us work together to uplift the lives of our people” Mr Anjere told the meeting.



