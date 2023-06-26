Relief for patients as Kisii public health facilities receive drugs worth Sh17 million

Kisii County Governor Simba Arati has flagged off pharmaceuticals and non-pharmaceuticals worth Sh17 million that are to be dispatched to various hospitals in the area on Monday June 26.

The drugs are set to spare patients and their caregivers the agony of having to purchase medicines and other non-pharmaceuticals expensively from private pharmacies around the region.

Governor Arati warned cartels against attempting to pilfer the government supplies to government entities.

Accordingly, he called on all officers handling the project to remain hawk-eyed and prevent possible leaks.

"Please ensure that the drugs are supplied to the facilities. During the campaigns we promised to provide drugs and we must do so. Let the drugs not pilfer outside to those who sell medicine privately," Mr Arati said to his officers.

"Let us account for every medicine to know exactly whom it was channeled to because we will do an audit to know who received what," he said.

According to Kisii County Health Executive Leah Bwari, the current supply constitutes just a paltry 24 per cent of the demand and that the county administration is doing all within its means to procure more drugs.

The supply will be distributed to some 156 health facilities to serve the huge population of 1.4 million people within the devolved unit.

During the flag off at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital, Mr Arati called for teamwork and integrity amongst sector players to see to it that quality services are rendered to the people.

"No angel will come anytime soon to fix the mess that we could be in at the moment. We must be our own angel," he said, further mooting the possibility of doctors in the county having to work on a rotational basis.

He praised the medics as only second to God when it comes to the protection of lives.

"I want to appreciate our doctors, support staff and all workers of the county for the good work that you have put in place so far. I am going to support any officer who does good work".

He added: "We will pay you according to the service that you offer our people."