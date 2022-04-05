ODM moves to avert looming nomination disputes in Kisii

The Orange Democratic Movement’s (ODM) National Elections Board (NEB) has moved to avert possible disputes in Kisii over the issuing of direct nomination tickets to some aspirants.

NEB chairperson Catherine Muma said the party had not issued a certificate to Woman Representative Janet Ong’era as reported by some members of the Orange house.

The speculation had seen over 100 aspirants threaten to ditch the party and become independent candidates.

Ms Muma said the party was preparing for nominations on Thursday, but they were still pursuing consensus among aspirants and had succeeded in some cases

“I would like to assure you that we have not issued any certificate to Ms Ong’era. We had a conversation around consensus but we are yet to agree. As it is now, we are preparing for the nominations,” she said.

At least 103 aspirants, including those seeking ward rep and MP seats, had threatened to resign from the party on Monday if the NEB did not rescind the direct ticket.

Led by former Nyaribari Chache MP Chris Bichage and Kisii County Assembly Deputy Speaker Davins Onuso, the politicians accused their party headquarters of favouring the women representative against five other aspirants who had allegedly paid nomination fees and submitted their application papers.

They demanded that the party proceed with plans for nominations slated for Thursday so that voters can select leaders in a free and fair polls.

On Tuesday, Kisii ODM chairman Kerosi Ondieki said the party was preparing for Thursday’s nominations and urged members to be orderly and peaceful.

“The nominations will be held on April 7, but I call for calm,” Mr Kerosi said.

Ruto leads Kisii aspirants in consensus

Meanwhile, the Kenya Kwanza alliance, headed by Deputy President William Ruto, continues to select candidates in Kisii through consensus.

The alliance, which had been rocked by squabbles over who was to get a direct ticket, resolved the stalemate and settled on several aspirants to fly its flag for various seats.

On Monday, the DP successfully convinced US-based businessman and Kisii governorship aspirant Charles Chweya Matoke to shelve his ambition and support Nyaribari Masaba MP and Kisii UDA gubernatorial aspirant Ezekiel Machogu.

Okeng'o Nyambane, a young politician, also dropped his senatorial bid and will now support Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi.

“The Kenya Kwanza alliance commends Charles Chweya Matoke of ANC for shelving his gubernatorial ambition. We also applaud Mr Okeng’o for ending his senatorial ambition,” said the DP after brokering the deal that will see the two drum up support for his presidential campaign.

Mr Chweya and Mr Okeng’o said they were delighted by the move and vowed to support Kenya Kwanza.

“The journey to have the right UDA party structures in Kisii County and Kenya at large is progressing quite well. The unity exhibited across other parts has also been a major motivation that consensus is guiding the future of democracy in the country,” Mr Okeng’o said.

He added: “As Kisii County UDA leaders and aspirants, we have been greatly honoured by our party leader and DP, Dr Ruto. We have all shown the spirit of willingness and the urge to have the right leadership has been exhibited today.

“Together with my brother Chweya, we have illustrated that party loyalty is the basis of the success of parties in any democracy.”

Mr Chweya said that they had reached a consensus that the best flag-bearer for Kenya Kwanza in the Kisii County gubernatorial contest will be Mr Machogu of UDA.