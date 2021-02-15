Kisii DG Joash Maangi arrested as Uhuru, Ruto and Raila attend Nyachae funeral

Joash Maangi

Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi was arrested on February 15, 2021 shortly before the arrival of DP Ruto for the funeral of the late Simeon Nyachae at the Gusii Stadium.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Ruth Mbula

President Uhuru Kenyatta, his deputy William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga attended the funeral of late former Cabinet minister Simeon Nyachae at the Gusii Stadium in Kisii County.

