Looming supremacy battle over leadership of Abagusii community in Nairobi

A storm is brewing over the leadership of the Abagusii in Nairobi, with two splinter groups claiming the right to lead the community in the capital.

The looming battle for supremacy pits Geoffrey Mosiria, the Nairobi County Health Facilities chief officer, against Dr Peter Ogoti, a don from the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

Speaking on Sunday, flanked by the seven-member Abagusii council of elders allied to him, Dr Ogoti accused Mr Mosiria of "imposing" himself as the community's spokesman for selfish interests.

The lecturer claimed that he was the bona fide spokesperson of the community in Nairobi after being installed by the executive council of elders on July 10, 2022 at Afro Sayari, Nairobi, in the presence of council chairperson Araka Matundura.

As such, he said, he is the only person who can speak on behalf of the community in Nairobi and any other person claiming the same position is an "imposter".

Also Read: Calls to cleanse Kisii land of murderous spirit intensify

"I am the only person who has been officially crowned. We followed the established procedures where I was endorsed by the organising committee before being installed as the chairman of the Nairobi community," said Dr Ogoti.

He was flanked by the executive council vice chairman Charles Nyabuto, secretary Zacchaeus Matundura and treasurer Eucabeth Nyamuita.

Dr Ogoti accused Mr Mosiria of ignoring the community's established leadership structures and pretending to be the voice of the Abagusii in Nairobi.

"We don't know where he came from, who endorsed him and which elders have endorsed him," said Dr Ogoti.

"As it is, he has not gone through the rigorous process of becoming the spokesperson of our community. He is our son and therefore we cannot sacrifice him but he should come on board and go through the right process," he added.

Mr Nyabuto said they decided on the lecturer as their spokesperson after seeing his potential and leadership skills based on his track record at JKUAT and outside where he has worked for the welfare of the community in Nairobi.

The impending battle comes after Mr Mosiria was installed as the spokesperson of the Abagusii community in Nairobi County last month during his Thanksgiving service held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), which was attended by Governor Johnson Sakaja and some of the community's political leaders.

The chief officer was subsequently mandated to speak on behalf of the community at the Kisii Council of Elders, where the chairman, Mr Matundura, said the voice of the Abagusii community would be represented by Mr Mosiria.

Mr Matundura said the elders had agreed to install Mr Mosiria because of his exemplary leadership and hard work.

Stephen Nyarangi, a former political adviser to retired Kisii governor James Ongwae, added that the Abagusii elders had instructed the chief officer to step in and provide political leadership for the community in Nairobi, where his responsibilities will include political matters.

"From now on, it is Mosiria who will represent the community in Nairobi and all matters concerning the Abagusii community will go through him. We will sit down and agree through Mosiria's leadership to field only candidates for all elective positions in Nairobi," said Mr Nyarangi.

But Dr Ogoti condemned the installation, saying it was political and not for the good of the community.

"My coronation was not political but to lead the community to advocate and negotiate on their behalf because of my leadership qualities and track record after the elders realised that I have done a lot for the community," he said. "But for him, he is using the position for political reasons."

The 46-year-old don added that the unity of the community is paramount, as it is important that they speak with one voice, as the current division will only divide the Abagusii community.