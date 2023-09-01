Kisii manager charged with theft of excavator as Arati decries rampant graft

Kisii Municipal Manager Nahashon Ongeri was on Friday, September 1, arraigned at the Kisii Magistrate's Court for allegedly stealing a piece of construction equipment.

Mr Ongeri, Mark Ongeri and Raphael Mogoi were arraigned before Kisii Chief Magistrate Stella Abuya.

"On the 22nd day of August 2023, at Kisii County Fire Station area in Kisii Central Sub County within Kisii County, jointly with others not before the court, stole a Caterpillar excavator, registration number KTF 614, valued at Sh480,000, the property of Kisii Municipality," reads the charge sheet.

Mr Ongeri, the first accused, is facing three charges of theft, conspiracy to commit an offence and negligence. The other two defendants only face the first two charges.

The prosecution, led by Mr Job Akelo, did not object to the suspects being released on bail.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges and were released on Sh200,000 bail or Sh50,000 cash bail. They will return to court on September 11, 2023 for mention and on November 28, 2023 for trial.

Meanwhile, Kisii Governor Simba Arati has condemned the rampant theft of county machinery by rogue employees.

Addressing over 3,000 graduates of the Ajiry Youth Empowerment Programme funded by the Kisii County government in partnership with other organisations, Mr Arati said his administration was working closely with security officials to end the crime.

"There are people going around this town claiming to be my boys. I want to warn you that I do not have boys working for me, I only have county government staff. These same boys are the ones who have joined hands with these thieves to steal tractors meant for the county," the county chief said.

"I am asking the security officers to crack the whip. I can't allow this to continue. There are also senior officers here who are taking bribes, I cannot allow this to continue. If I advertise for a chief officer today, I know I will get over 1000 applicants. I do not pity anyone. If you hear that we are chasing someone, know that it is because of their bad behaviour," the governor warned.

He noted that while in Kisumu on Thursday, he found a roller belonging to the county government that had been sold to a scrap metal dealer.

"It was removed from Emenwa area by some county staff, then transported to Kisumu and sold to scrap metal dealers. The dealers almost melted it down. The dealer told me he was shocked because it was still new," Mr Arati revealed, noting that police have arrested several people in connection with the incident.

"The police are investigating the incident. The roller was stolen on the 10th of this month. There is another case where another tractor was caught in Oyugis on its way to Kisumu," the Kisii governor said, noting that more cases are being investigated.

He said President William Ruto had pledged his support in the fight against corruption in the county.

"I owe nobody anything. I gave you a job, you spoiled it by stealing and being corrupt, what do I do, just go! Your greed will cost you," said the Kisii governor.

He said he was planning major changes in his administration, noting that some county workers may lose their jobs.