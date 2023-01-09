Kisii man suspected of killing his two babies held for 14 more days

A 28-year-old man accused of murdering his two children aged 2 years and 10 months last Friday at Kiobegi village in Kisii county will remain in custody for 14 days pending investigations into his case.

Nelson Momanyi Ontita on Monday morning was presented at Ogembo Law courts before Principal Magistrate Calestous Sindani Nambafu but did not take a plea.

The prosecution counsel Ian Mukusi made an application for the court to grant them two weeks to conclude investigations following a sworn affidavit by the investigating officer. The wish was granted.

"We ask the court to give the investigation officer 14 days to detain the suspect as they complete the investigations," Mr Mukusi said.

The court was told that the suspect will also be subjected to a mental assessment during that period.

The Magistrate ordered that Mr Ontita be detained at Nyangusu police station until 23 January when his case will be set for a mention.

When the magistrate asked him whether he had any objection to the period that the prosecution sought, the visibly perturbed man started narrating that his father was not faithful to his mother in their marriage.

Some locals who had come to court to catch a glimpse of the man followed him to a waiting police van and scolded him for the heinous act.