Kenya Kwanza-allied politicians hold protests in Kisii ahead of Azimio anti-govt demos

A section of Kisii County leaders and local politicians staged a peaceful demonstration on the streets of Kisii town on Tuesday, ahead of nationwide anti-government protests planned by Raila Odinga's Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition for Wednesday 12 July.

The politicians, led by Chief Adminsitrative Secretary (CAS) nominee Joash Maangi, were mainly from the wing of the ruling Kenya Kwanza regime.

Mr Maangi condemned the loss of life and violence that erupted in Kisii during the Saba Saba anti-government protests last Friday, where police said four people lost their lives.

"What happened last week is a source of great sadness. I have never witnessed such violence in Kisii town because the town is known for peace," said Mr Maangi, adding that their peaceful protest sent a strong message that there is no need for violence.

The ground had become hostile for some leaders of the ruling Kenya Kwanza Alliance in Kisii, and it was a relief to see Mr Maangi and his troops walking peacefully around the town, even though they were escorted by police.

Politician Don Bosco Gichana claimed that the violence was probably being perpetrated by non-locals who were being abused by rogue politicians in the area.

"We took part in a peace walk to remind non-native businessmen and residents that this town has been known for peace over the years," Mr Gichana added, threatening unspecified consequences for those who dare to cause trouble tomorrow.

He noted that peace-loving businessmen will be in town early tomorrow morning to protect their business premises and confront any protester who dares to touch their investments.

Mr Benson Nyagaka, a member of the County Assembly, urged the protesters not to see the police as their enemies.

"We conducted the peace walk together with the police to show that they too have a humane heart and that demonstrations can take place without teargas being used," said Mr Nyagaka.

Kisii County MP Donya Aburi of the Wiper Party said she did not support violent demonstrations and urged protesters to remain peaceful.

She explained that the Finance Bill 2023 (now law) was passed because some MPs wanted it to go through.

As such, Ms Aburi said it was not worth dying for a course that the elected representatives had not followed. She urged that abandoning the idea of protesting tomorrow was not a bad thing.

"We were defeated to stop the Finance Bill in Parliament because some MPs were bribed or absent and could not vote. How is it that you are the ones who have to demonstrate now and get killed by a police bullet?" she asked.

Ms Aburi claimed that it was only the lowly and the downtrodden who died during the demonstrations, yet the children of the lawmakers who failed to stop the controversial bill were nowhere to be found on the streets.

"The police said three people were killed in Kisii. Will you ever get justice for the three who were killed? I do not support protests that cause death," she remarked.

There are already fears that the demonstrations could turn violent as they did last Friday when police shot dead people.

According to sources, the police have been instructed to deal ruthlessly with protesters, including shooting them dead.

Some schools had sent letters to parents informing them that there would be no classes tomorrow.

"There will be demonstrations tomorrow. We are aware of the events that took place on Friday 7 July 2023, commonly known as Saba Saba, in Kisii town and its environs," read a newsletter from Walter Omoka, the headmaster of Imperial Primary and Junior Schools.

Mr Omoka also noted that even the regional music festivals in Migori have been postponed until the day after Wednesday.

"This is for the safety of our children and to avert any risk or danger that may befall the affected stakeholders. For this reason, please note that the school will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday... we will resume normal programmes on Thursday, July 13, 2023," Mr Omoka said.