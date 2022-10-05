Hellen Wendy, who drowned in pool in Canada, buried in Kisii

Hellen Wendy, a Kenyan woman who drowned while swimming in a pool in Canada last month, is underway at her parents' home in Getare-Misesi village, Bomachoge Chache constituency, Kisii County.

Her body arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi on Saturday aboard an Ethiopian Airlines plane. It was preserved at Lee Funeral Home in the city before being transported by road to Kisii on Tuesday.

Hundreds of mourners gathered at the family’s home to witness the send-off of a woman described as a "laughing machine" by her family.

Mourners at Hellen Wendy's burial on October 5, 2022 in Getare-Misesi village, Bomachoge Chache constituency, Kisii County. Photo credit: Wycliffe Nyaberi | Nation Media Group

Mourners paid tribute to her and sang dirges, while others thanked God for helping the family bring the body back home.

Ms Wendy travelled to Canada in 2019 and enrolled at Peak College, where she studied until October last year.

She graduated with a diploma in personal support work. She was hired by Errinrung nursing home, where she worked between September 2020 and July 2022.

In August, Ms Wendy moved to Chatsworth Home Care, where she worked until her death. She died as she swam while streaming her activities live on Facebook.