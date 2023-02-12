Gusii leaders come to the defense of Matiang'i

The alleged night of siege at the Nairobi home of former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i by people said to be police officers has attracted the wrath of Gusii leaders.

Elected and nominated MCAs, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders and residents who spoke to the media in Kisii and Nyamira towns condemned the alleged police raid and demanded an explanation from the government.

They said if the said people were not police officers, the state should then be able to tell Kenyans who the said people were and what their night mission was.

Nyamira County Assembly Speaker Enock Okero led other MCAs in condemning the Wednesday incident.

Mr Okero said Dr Matiang’i is a national leader who diligently delivered his assignments in the previous government.

"As omogusii, despite various ups and downs we are very proud of our son and hold him in extreme regard for the role he played in rallying the community behind the government he so selflessly and passionately served. He is credited with numerous institutional and infrastructural developments across the nation, " he said.

He added," We, therefore, join the rest of Kenyans in condemning the unwarranted raid on his residence yesterday night and applaud the battery of lawyers and leaders who made it to his home in time."

They singled out Azimio coalition leader Raila Odinga who arrived at Dr Matiang'i's house on Wednesday night.

Deputy speaker and Ekerenyo ward MCA Thadius Nyabaro said, "Our people, what is happening does not look like just an attempt to arrest Waziri Matiang’i but sounds more of a bigger plan that might result in an assassination going by fears expressed by the former CS."

"We call on investigative agencies to investigate the raid and request the government to offer enhanced security to Dr Matiang’i because as a result of last night’s raid, we suspect that his life is in grave danger. This comes against the backdrop of his security withdrawal," said the Ekerenyo MCA.

The leaders said regrettably, since Dr Matiang’i vacated office the Gusii community has been shortchanged.

For instance, they said, in the 2022 general election, Nyamira County gave Dr Ruto

37 per cent of the presidential vote, but he didn’t appoint a single Cabinet Secretary or

Principal Secretary from this County.

"In fact, no senior government position has been filled from Nyamira which is in stark

contrast with the former government where CS Matiang’i served beside other senior

government officers from this region.

We demand our rightful share of the national cake, " said Mr Nyabaro.

Kisii County Assembly Majority whip and Bomorenda MCA Mr John Ombati appealed to President William Ruto to remain committed to his promise that state machinery is not abused to whatever end; Rule of law should prevail.

He said," Mr President, when you campaigned you used the Bible and God. Let the same Bible be your guide with the spirit that you should not do to others what you shouldn’t want to be done unto you."

"We also implore the President to reign on some of his close allies who want to take advantage of proximity to him to intimidate other Kenyans," said Mr Ombati.

Enyororo ward MCA Mr Peter Otachi challenged the Inspector General of Police Mr Japheth Koome to explain to Kenyans whether the night raid was being conducted by criminals, the military or hired armed goons if indeed it was not the police as he attempted to claim.

The MCA questioned why no single police officer visited the former CS’ home after new broke out that armed people had laid siege at his residency.

“The government must come out clean and explain to the people of Kisii the crime Dr Matiang’i committed to deserve a night raid at his home,” said Mr Otachi.

The MCAs also challenged Gusii MPs to take a common stand in defense one of our own who’s being attacked.

Kisii County ODM Chairman Mr Kerosi Ondieki accused President Ruto of allegedly pursuing what he termed an unprecedented vendetta against leaders who served under Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Kenya has had regime changes previously but we have not seen this kind of political vendetta instigates from the highest office on the land,”’said Mr Kerosi.