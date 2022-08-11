Ex-KPA boss Daniel Manduku wins Nyaribari Masaba MP race

Former Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Managing Director, Dr Daniel Manduku, is the MP elect for Nyaribari Masaba Constituency.

IEBC returning officer Ms Hildah Imbo declared his victory Thursday evening after he polled 16,303 votes. He floored 14 other candidates with his closest challenger, Mr Ratemo Bernard Ondari (PPOK), garnering 5,366 votes.

Dr Manduku was vying on an ODM Party ticket.

Independent candidate Mr Laban Chweya got 4,853 votes while Narc Kenya candidate and former Nyaribari Masaba MP Elijah Moindi polled at 4,482. Kanu's Hillary Nyaanga got 4,478 votes while Jubilee's Obare Nyairo polled 2,221 votes. Safina's Mac Botongole managed 1,377 votes while UDA's Ben Momanyi came in at a distant 7th with 1,377 votes.

After IEBC declared him the winner, Dr Manduku was overcome with tears as he picked his election certificate.

"I will work for you my people. I will not discriminate against anyone and thank you for this opportunity to serve you. I will respect your resources," an elated Dr Manduku said.

Following his dramatic exit from KPA over graft allegations, Dr Manduku retreated home to venture into politics. Before settling on the MP seat, he had wanted to throw his hat in the Kisii gubernatorial race.

However, because many contestants from his Nyaribari clan had also shown interest in going for the top seat, Dr Manduku shelved his plan.