EACC wants ex-ward manager to return Sh3m he was paid

EACC

Integrity Centre that hosts Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) offices in Nairobi. EACC wants Mr Rambeka to return the money he earned for three years on the strength of forged academic certificates.

Photo credit: File | Nation

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

A former ward administrator in Kisii County is being pursued to return more than Sh3 million he was paid in salary and allowances, with investigators saying he had no valid academic qualifications for the job.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.