Dead Kisii teacher: Poor health made me end my life

Evans Nyangeso Onchari, a 45-year-old teacher at Senior Chief Musa Nyandusi High School Kegati, Kisii County has died by suicide, citing poor health.

The teacher died on Sunday night around 10:30pm outside his home in Nyosia village, Nyaribari Chache Constituency, a few metres from his work station.

According to a note he left behind, Onchari, who will be remembered by his students for his proficiency in teaching mathematics and chemistry, outlined four reasons that he termed terminal conditions for his decision to take his own life.

“Chronic asthma in 2015, high blood pressure in 2021, bladder cancer in 2023 and marked chronic inflammation in 2023,” he wrote.

He wished his wife and children well.

“Thank you, my wife, for taking care of me in the last seven years through my conditions. Take care of mother Sabina and all our children,” the teacher concluded his note and then appended his signature at the end.

A colleague at the school who preferred to remain anonymous because she is not permitted to speak to the press, said Onchari was in school the better part of Sunday and took his remedial classes in a jovial mood.

“I was with him in school. He used to tell us of being asthmatic but he knew how to manage the condition. We have lost a workaholic and a committed teacher who was keen on helping our students. He understands our school culture well because he has been here since 2004,” the teacher said.

Kegati Location Chief Eric Ratemo said Onchari looked okay and even took his supper before he excused himself to go outside.

He, however, took long to return to the house and this prompted his wife to begin looking for him.

“When his wife got outside, she found his body dangling from a loquat tree that is outside their home,” Mr Ratemo told Nation.Africa on phone.

The administrator eulogised the teacher as gallant, and someone the young generation looked up to for guidance.

“Besides being a teacher, you would find him during his free time talking to youths on how to tackle challenges in life. It is so unfortunate that we had to lose him in such a way but we leave everything to God,” the chief added.

Kuppet Secretary for Tertiary institutions in Kisii County, Mr Conrad Rwenyo, remembered his childhood with Mr Onchari until university level.