County employees endorse Simba Arati for Kisii governor

Over 2,000 employees of the Kisii County government have thrown their weight behind Mr Simba Arati, who is running for governor on an Orange Democratic Movement ticket.

They said Mr Arati is the most qualified and promising candidate to take over from Mr James Ongwae, who has, on the other hand, asked residents not to elect the 40-year-old outgoing Dagoretti North MP.

The endorsement is a huge political boost for Mr Arati, who is facing stiff resistance from Mr Ongwae, who has dismissed him as an immature goon-like leader who should be rejected by the people of Kisii County.

The employees presented a memorandum to Mr Arati and pleaded with him to “emancipate” them from the yoke of alleged corruption and nepotism they had allegedly suffered for the past 10 years.

Speaking during the meeting, the employees informed Mr Arati that the rot in Kisii County was allegedly entrenched from the top to the bottom and vowed to help him, if he is elected, to “drain the swamp”.

The employees told of stories of doom and hopelessness, with allegations that they had not been paid since May.

Some of the employees were shouted down by their colleagues, who alleged that they were beneficiaries of the sleaze.

Mr Arati, who was with his running mate, Dr Robert Monda, and Senate candidate Richard Onyonka, expressed outrage at the alleged looting of public resources.

“With the memorandum you have given me, you should be assured that your scheme of service will be implemented as soon as we form the next government, God willing,” said Mr Arati.

The ODM leader said he would ensure there is total discipline and accountability in the management of public resources and those who do not toe the accountability line will not be part of the transformation team.

Opponents

Mr Arati faces former district commissioner and outgoing Nyaribari Masaba MP Ezekiel Machogu (UDA) in the race.

Mr Machogu has Nairobi-based lawyer Migosi Ogamba from Kitutu Chache North as his running mate.

Mr Machogu, Mr Ogamba and outgoing Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi, who is in their camp and is seeking the Kisii Senate under UDA, have put on a spirited fight, hoping to defeat Mr Arati.

Prof Sam Ongeri (DAP-K) is also seeking the governor’s seat and comes from the same Nyaribari clan as Mr Machogu. His running mate is Josiah Maaga.

Former Transport CAS Chris Obure also wants the seat under Jubilee. His running mate, Mr William Mbaka, comes from Bogetutu clan, while Mr Obure is from Bobasi clan.

Mr Manson Nyamweya (KNC) was last week abandoned by his running mate, Dr Alfred Ndemo.

Also eyeing the governor’s seat is Bishop Onyancha Biyogo, an independent candidate.

Mr Arati assured the employees that no one would be victimised as long as they conduct their public duties with dignity and within the law.

“Where there is no discipline, no order, there is no development. Even in your own home, if you find the plate is thrown there, water is here, the cup is lying there, the cooking port is upside down, do you think you can jump over the cup, land into the sufuria before plunging into the water you won’t die? That is how Kisii is, by the way,” said Mr Arati.

Graft

The lawmaker said the alleged corruption in Kisii County that the employees had enumerated stinks to high heaven, stating that it was worse than the notorious Arror and Kimwarer dam scandals.

“The blatant theft that has been committed in Kisii County does not indicate that the perpetrators fear being caught by the law. A county assembly adjourns for future resumption of business. And you know very well the procedure to be followed to reconvene that county assembly through gazettement,” Mr Arati said.

"These guys convene at night, pass the budget … then they claim that had they not done that night sitting, workers would not have been paid their already delayed salaries.”

He said if elected, he would launch and enhance Early Childhood Development Education and employ more teachers as a way of preparing the future of young children, alleging that money now meant for the programmes is diverted to other unrelated commitments.

The employees told Mr Arati that they had witnessed high-tech corruption for the past 10 years, with alleged cartels stealing with impunity because they were allegedly protected.

“Sometimes I ask myself whether Kisii County is within the borders of Kenya or a section of Somalia where lawlessness reigns supreme. This is because you cannot imagine that a section, a clique of people, decided to defraud their own. They have gone to the extent of pickpocketing a naked man,” said Mr Arati.

“You have said clearly how they steal money meant for funerals. They have made you people so timid that even as you have come here, you’ll receive show cause letters. Tell them they’ll write those letters and I’ll revoke them once elected,” he said.

He told the employees to rise up and fight corruption, even if it is committed under his leadership.