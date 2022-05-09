Blow as Kisii University ordered to pay sacked workers millions of shillings

Kisii University and Vice-Chancellor Prof John Akama have suffered a major blow after a Kisumu court declared that 204 employees were unfairly, wrongfully and unlawfully declared redundant.

The financially struggling university will now have to pay the workers millions of shillings.

The Employment and Labour Relations Court in Kisumu directed the university to pay each of the 204 former employees the equivalent of seven months’ gross wages as compensation.

Judge Stephen Radido ordered the university to compute and file with the court within 30 days a schedule of terminal benefits due to each of the employees under the 2007 Employment Act.

"That the respondent, which is Kisii University, pay the dues within 60 days," ordered Justice Radido.

The university was also directed to pay the workers remuneration up to the date of the judgment.

The respondent is expected to issue certificates of service to each of the 204 employees within the next 21 days.

"The awards mentioned above will attract interest at court rates from June 7, 2022 until payment is made in full," said justice Radido.

Consultations

Kenya Universities Staff Union (Kusu) Kisii branch secretary Moses Nyandusi said the union has an open-door policy and as social partners with the university, they are available for consultations on this matter unconditionally.

"As you may be aware, on September 30, 2020 the university declared 204 Kusu members redundant. The union tried to settle the matter out of court … [but] the employer did not give room for dialogue and consultation …," said Mr Nyandusi.

He noted that consultations could have averted or at least minimised the terminations.

"The union was left with no other option … [but] proceeding to court to question the unlawful, unfair and wrongful declaration of redundancy," said the unionist.

He added: "Thank you members for your patience, support and prayers which [have led] to today's justice. We also recognise the support of our National Union led by our Secretary General Dr Charles Mukhwaya and the national office towards our victory.