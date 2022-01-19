Kisii University dons boycott work, demand pay arrears

Kisii University lecturers have gone on strike to demand salary arrears and promotions.

The University Academic Staff Union (Uasu) – Kisii Chapter wants the institution to implement the 2017-21 national collective bargaining agreement and salary arrears settled.

The lecturers want tutorial fellows to be hired on permanent and pensionable terms.

There are also calls for wide consultations on promotions within spelt out timelines.

In addition, the lecturers want university statutes reviewed so that academic staff can elect of deans of school.

Uasu Kisii University Chapter Secretary General, George Andima, said the management never listens to lecturers whenever informed of a problem.

“The university management has refused to have constructive engagement to end the stalemate despite the fact that the nine issues raised are important,” Dr Andima said in a press release yesterday.

The lecturers refused to administer examinations but the university engaged post-graduate students and other personnel.

The dons said the action of the institution compromises quality and urged the Commission for University Education to intervene.

“The Kisii University 2018 examination policy and the university statutes show that these tests are invalid,” Dr Andima said.

Vice-Chancellor, John Akama, was not in his office to comment on the strike as he had been called for a meeting in Kisii town.

However, an officer, who said he is not authorised to speak to journalists, said Prof Akama and the University Council held a meeting before he went for the meeting.