Bigwigs eye ODM ticket in race to succeed Governor Ongwae

Four political bigwigs are jostling for the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket as the race to succeed governor James Ongwae gathers pace.

Senator Sam Ongeri, Deputy Governor Joash Maangi, Woman Representative Janet Ong’era and Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati are all trying to catch the attention of party leader Raila Odinga.

The aspirants are also seeking the endorsement of Mr Ongwae, who has served for two terms on an ODM ticket.

The entry of Mr Arati in the race has rattled the ODM leadership in the county.

But ODM National Treasurer Timothy Bosire said it is normal to experience such differences in any major party.

"This is the season for politicians to plan themselves. That is simply what is happening. But even so, we call for order for the greater good of our party and our leader Raila Odinga," said Mr Bosire.

Party delegates

ODM branch secretary Vincent Moracha said they want to bring all leaders on board for the greater good of the party.

He spoke during a party delegates meeting convened by Mr Ongwae.

Mr Maangi has already mended his relationship with his boss in what residents claim is preparation for his return to ODM.

“My deputy is at times troublesome, but as you can see here, we work well with him,” said Mr Ongwae during a function held recently at the county headquarters.

Mr Maangi and Mr Ongwae have been at loggerheads for the past two years.

Presidential bid

“Some are using State machinery, others just being - for lack of a better word - silly and mischievous, calling your government a government of ‘Chinkondi’. We condemn those who said this in the strongest terms possible. We warn them to dare do it again. We also know how to play politics,” said Mr Maangi.

Three weeks ago, Mr Arati told a gathering attended by Mr Odinga that there is a group of ‘crooked’ people in Gusii — locally known as ‘Chinkondi’ — who have over the years led to ODM’s dwindling fortunes in the region.

Mr Maangi, who is Deputy President William Ruto's pointman in Gusii, said he he still supports the DP’s presidential bid.

“We have never been enemies with my boss. We work together. This does not mean that I am leaving my presidential candidate, Dr Ruto,” said Mr Maangi.

ODM delegates allied to Mr Ongwae, Prof Ongeri and Ms Ong'era said they do not recognise the party offices opened by Mr Arati.