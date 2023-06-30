Autopsy reveals what killed Tom Osinde

Tom Osinde died from two blows to the head which damaged his brain and was twice slashed on the head, chief government Pathologist Johansen Oduor has said.

"He doesn't look like someone who resisted so much" Dr Oduor said after concluding the postmortem at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital Mortuary on Friday June 30.

The body of the late National Treasury official was identified on Thursday in a mortuary in Migori County.

Osinde's decomposing body was retrieved from River Kuja in Migori County, where his family, led by Enock Nemwel Osinde, a brother of the deceased, positively identified it.

Detectives investigating his death have revealed that before Osinde went missing, his black Land Cruiser V8 was seen leaving his home in Ngata in Nakuru on June 18 but was driven by a "mystery person."