At least 100 students fall sick at Amabuko school in Kisii

More than 100 students at Amabuko Mixed Secondary School in Keroka, Kisii have been hospitalised after falling ill.

The students are complaining of severe abdominal pain and diarrhoea.

The cause has not yet been identified, but head teacher Rawlings Juma says they are trying to get the situation under control.

"I will call you but there has been a problem and we are bringing things under control," Mr Juma told the Nation on the phone, although he declined to give further details.

The students are being treated at St Catherine Ichuni Hospital, Keroka Sub County Hospital, Gucha Hospital and Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital (KTRH).

KTRH Chief Executive Officer Dr Oimeke Mariita confirmed that they had received some students from the school for medical attention.