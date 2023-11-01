Apologise to Governor Simba Arati, Interior CS Kithure Kindiki told over police office raid

Ward representatives at the Kisii County Assembly have demanded for a public apology from Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki for Monday’s raid by General Service Unit (GSU) police officers on Governor Simba Arati’s office at the Gusii Stadium.

During a stormy session on Tuesday afternoon, the MCAs called on the CS to acknowledge wrongdoing on the part of the security personnel, who laid siege on county government offices and harassed staff, forcing the governor to seek the intervention of the local Directorate of Criminal Investigations office, where he recorded a statement.

Drama characterised debate on a motion tabled by Boochi Tendere MCA James Ondari, seeking an explanation from the central government on what the police officers were doing at the county government’s premises.

More than 50 MCAs present in the assembly supported the motion and condemned the action by the GSU officers, while about five opposed, saying, the policemen had a right to be there.

With proponents and opposers of the motion exchanging harsh words, the session quickly degenerated into a shouting match, with those backing it eventually carrying the day.

Masige West MCA Jacob Bagaka, addressing journalists during a press briefing convened by the governor's allies after they had won debate in chambers, condemned the raid, terming it unfortunate.

“We note with concern that Kisii County is a devolved government, which is recognised constitutionally, and its relationship with the national government should be complementary, rather than adversorial," said Mr Bagaka.

Last Friday, a contingent of heavily armed police officers stormed the Kisii Municipality Boda Boda Association offices, which are located within the County Assembly precincts.

The raid followed the launch of the Kisii Municipality Boda Boda Sacco, an event that was presided over by Governor Arati.

The Sacco is a member of the Kisii County Boda Boda Transport Union, which was formed last year. During the lauch of the union, President William Ruto donated Sh2 million while Mr Arati gave out Sh1 million.

On Friday, police sources claimed that the boda boda office had been turned into a centre for propagating acts of hooliganism.

“Without the courtesy of informing the relevant county offices, the police officers raided the office which has been assigned to the Kisii Municipality Sacco and purported to close it, terming it a crime scene. The police officers did not even have a search warrant,” said Mr Bagaka.

“After closing the boda boda offices, the GSU officers raided the governor’s office and ransacked it without [bothering] to inform him of their intention, nor did they have a search warrant to that effect,” Majority Leader Henry Moracha said .

But, speaking while opposing the motion on the floor of the House, Nominated MCA Dolifine Bwari said the national government should be given room to run its affairs.

“The Ministry of Interior is under the national government. Those in charge know how to run the docket, especially regarding security issues,” said Ms Bwari.

Bokimonge MCA Amos Onderi defended the GSU officers, saying, they were providing security in vital installations.

Elsewhere, in Kisumu County, a youth group termed the raid as a violation of the sanctity of public institutions. Azimio Nyanza Youth Campaign Team Resource Mobilisation Team Leader Vincent Olum said the actions infringed on the democratic rights of elected officials.

The team called for investigations into the circumstances surrounding the raid and those responsible held accountable.



