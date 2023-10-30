Police raid Governor Simba Arati's offices in Kisii

Dozens of police from the General Service Unit (GSU)have surrounded Kisii Governor Simba Arati's stadium office on Monday morning amid a raid on his offices located there.

They raided some of his offices including the Ajiry Centre which is used for ICT training by the county.

GSU officers surrounded offices belonging to Kisii Governor Simba Arati at Gusii Stadium on October 30, 2023. Photo credit: Ruth Mbula | Nation Media Group

More GSU officers could also be seen in various parts of Kisii town this morning.

Mr Arati spoke to journalists amid the raid, while pointing an accusing finger at Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki.

"Stop misusing our GSU officers to intimidate me. I will not run away from my county," he said.

"Corruption cartels have ganged up to fight me," he added.

Kisii Governor Simba Arati addresses the media at Gusii Stadium on October 30, 2023. Photo credit: Ruth Mbula | Nation Media Group

During the raid at the stadium, Nyaribari Chache MP Zaheer Jhanda also came to the governor's office.

Nyaribari Chache MP Zaheer Jhanda arrives at Kisii Governor Simba Arati's office at Gusii Stadium on October 30, 2023. Photo credit: Ruth Mbula | Nation Media Group

This comes a day after the governor claimed that he had received intelligence that security officers wanted to raid his Motonto home at night, but that he wanted them to do it during the day.

"They want to come at night so that they can plant guns in my house," he alleged.

It also comes amid a political feud between Mr Arati and National Assembly Majority Whip Silvanus Osoro. Mr Osoro recently warned that more officers will be deployed in Kisii to tame alleged hooliganism, after last week's raid on Bodaboda Sacco offices.