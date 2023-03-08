Agency out to protect rights of Kisii victims amid crime wave

Lack of knowledge of their legal rights is hampering access to justice for victims of serious crimes, a government agency has said.

This, the Victim Protection Board said, has exacerbated incidents of serious crimes such as murder, rape, defilement and gender-based violence.

The board revealed this yesterday while on a two-day tour of Kisii County to educate residents on their legal rights as a way to ensure that justice is served and the safety of victims guaranteed.

Board officials met with national government administrators as well as representatives from human rights groups and organisations representing women, youth and persons living with disabilities.

The meetings were also aimed at enhancing the visibility of the board in the county, which has in the last three months hit the headlines for the wrong reasons.

Senior state counsel and head of the delegation Bildad Keke said it is important for victims to ensure their cases are dealt with within the legal framework to avoid emboldening perpetrators of crime.

“We are insisting that residents follow the law. If they face challenges as they seek justice, they should inform the courts so that they can get protection and justice,” said Mr Keke.

His sentiments come at a time when authorities are complaining that many residents are opting for out-of-court settlements even in criminal cases.

“We are having a big challenge in Kisii because residents are embracing shortcuts in solving cases. Let them also not take the law into their own hands. Let us go the court way, especially in cases that are criminal in nature,” said Mr Keke.

Murder, rape, defilement and gender-based violence are among the cases on the rise in the county, partly because perpetrators seek out of court settlements with victims and avoid deterrent measures set by law.

“We want to protect victims, to be understood on our mandate and for residents to know that we are there,” said Mr Keke.

He added that the board will assist the victims of various crimes in the county to understand their rights as they seek justice.

“We are here to inform you that victims can also be compensated by the board for losses and injuries suffered. This only happens after a court of law has ordered the same,” said Mr Keke.

The official noted that many victims in the county do not know how they can get protection from the board.

“Citizens have not been sensitised on how to get such information. They should also know that there is the Witness Protection Agency, which sits on the Victim Protection Board, because of issues of enforcement. There is usually a thin line between a witness and a victim,” he said.

The lawyer further explained that the victimisation that victims undergo makes many afraid to report crimes.

“As long as there is no complainant in a case, it is as good as dead. Intimidation and threats are among other issues arising,” said Mr Keke.

The Victim Protection Board is established by Section 31 of the Victim Protection Act, 2014. The law was enacted on September 4, 2014, to give effect to Article 50 (9) of the constitution.

The Victim Protection Act, 2014 provides for the protection of victims of crime and for reparation, compensation, special protection for vulnerable victims and the development of a mechanism for the dissemination of information and provision of support services.