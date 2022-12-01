Woman, 70, dies in Kirinyaga road accident

A 70-year-old woman died following an accident along the Kerugoya-Karatina road in Kirinyaga County.

Flora Manegene was run over by a saloon car at Mutira on Wednesday evening. She died on the spot.

Manegene was returning home from market when she was hit by the car.

Following the accident, angry residents confronted the vehicle’s driver baying for her blood but she was rescued by police officers.

Eye witnesses said the woman was walking home when the driver of the vehicle that was heading towards Karatina from Kagumo town lost control and knocked her down.

"The woman was going home when the car veered off the road and hit her," one of the residents, Ms Catherine Gateri said.

Area Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Lawrence Mutua said the driver was arrested for questioning.

"The residents turned violent soon after the accident and we had to take the driver away to shield her from the angry mob," said the OCS.

He said the body of the elderly woman was taken to Mt Kenya Anglican Church hospital for postmortem.