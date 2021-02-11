Waiguru drums up support for BBI during county address

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru on Wednesday drummed up support for the Building Bridges Initiative Referendum Bill and pleaded with the ward representatives to endorse it for the benefit of the county.

She said the BBI, if passed in the referendum, will increase equitable share allocation for the county to a record Sh8billion.

"Once the Bill sails through, our county will receive Sh8billion up from the current Sh4billion for development and recurrent expenditure. This amount will enable us realise enormous development for our people and reduce dependency on the national government," she stated.

Speaking at the Kirinyaga County Assembly in Kerugoya as she delivered her State of the County Address, Ms Waiguru noted that the provision of a minimum of 5 percent allocation towards the ward development fund will guarantee Sh400million to every ward for purpose of development in the region.

She called on the MCAs to separate matters concerning the BBI from the 2022 election politics.

She further observed that the BBI provides for the inclusion of MCAs as part of the county executive committee, adding that this will greatly enhance collaboration between the Assembly and the executive to ensure better development agenda for the county.

"I urge us to put our personal and partisan political interests aside and put the Kirinyaga people first and unanimously pass the proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill. I hope you will be the first county to pass the Bill in the Mount Kenya region," she said.

She noted that Kenya was in a constitutional moment and " this calls on us as leaders from the county to amplify our voices and secure the interest of our people."

" As a county we stand to benefit in many ways from the BBI proposals and we should take the matter seriously," she added.

On matters gender, the governor stressed that she has been in the forefront championing the inclusion of women in leadership positions across various sectors in the society.

" Women are set to reap enormous benefits through 30 per cent representation in all institutions in the county as well as the national level. This will be a big win for women nationally," she said.

Ms Waiguru said the MCAs will be remembered in generations to come as those who safeguarded the needs and interests of their people when it mattered the most should they positively take part in this constitutional change.

On development, she outlined her achievements on infrastructure highlighting how in the past three years, her government has reformed the health sector, improved roads, constructed markets and initiated water projects for residents.







