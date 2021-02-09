Waiguru applauds UK's partnership with Kirinyaga

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has applauded the British government for partnering with her county in delivering socio-economic development programmes.

The governor spoke at an event where the UK High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriot met with governors from the Central Region Economic Bloc (Cereb).

Ms Waiguru said that the cordial relationship between Kirinyaga County and the UK government will see the county get one of the biggest value addition factories in the county.

Through the UKAid-funded Sustainable Urban Economic Development programme (Sued), Kirinyaga will build a husks factory in which by-products of agricultural produce such as coffee, cassava and rice will be made into furniture boards.

The factory will be a source of employment for Kirinyaga residents, besides bringing extra income to farmers.

Urban economic plan

Through Sued, the county is also developing an urban economic plan for the Kerugoya-Kutus Municipality which is expected to be completed by August.

The governor said the plan will promote economic growth in a sustainable and inclusive manner through prioritised integrated projects. It will also harness the great potential in the municipality, transforming it into a major investment hub.

Ms Waiguru said the programmes will go a long way in improving the livelihoods of the county’s residents and achieving Kirinyaga’s development agenda.

Extend to other counties

She appealed to the UK envoy to extend similar economic empowerment programmes to other counties within the economic bloc.

Kirinyaga and Tharaka-Nithi are the only counties in Mt Kenya region which are among the 12 in the country which qualified for the Sued programme.

The envoy noted that UK and Kenya enjoy a cordial development partnership and that Britain is willing to extend more development programmes to more counties in the region.

Cereb comprises 10 counties, namely Kirinyaga, Embu, Kiambu, Murang’a, Laikipia, Meru, Nakuru, Nyandarua, Nyeri and Tharaka-Nithi.

Other governors who attended the meeting, held in Nyeri, were Muthomi Njuki (Tharaka-Nithi), Francis Kimemia (Nyandarua), Mutahi Kahiga (Nyeri) and Kiambu’s James Nyoro.