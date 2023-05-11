Veteran journalist Munene Kamau dies after battle with cancer

Veteran Mount Kenya journalist Munene Kamau has died.

Kamau, 70, succumbed to cancer, according to his family.

He died on Thursday morning while receiving treatment at Fortes Hospital in Kerugoya, Kirinyaga County.

"We have indeed lost our father who has been sick since March this year," said Michael Bundi, a son of the deceased.

Family members are meeting in Ithareini village, Kirinyaga County, to make funeral arrangements.

"We have been thrown into mourning after our father's death. Our father loved us so much and we will miss him," Mr Bundi added.

Standard Media Group

The late Kamau started his career in 1984 at the Kenya News Agency (KNA). He joined the Standard Media Group in 1988.

However, Kamau retired as a Standard Group writer last year and lived at his rural home in Ithareini until his death.

Former Kirinyaga governor Joseph Ndathi said he was shocked to learn of Kamau's death.

"Sadly, we have lost a dedicated writer, but let his soul rest in eternal peace," Mr Ndathi said.

Kamau was once arrested and detained without trial, but later released.