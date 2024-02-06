Two police officers arrested over missing firearm

Two police officers have been arrested after a loaded firearm in their possession got lost under unclear circumstances at Kabonge Police Station in Kirinyaga County.

The officers were at the station when the AK47 rifle went missing.

According to Kirinyaga West sub-County police boss, Moses Koskei, the officers were on duty when the gun reportedly got lost.

"The officers are being held at Baricho Police Station after the gun got lost under unclear circumstances," said Mr Koskei.

He said the officers could face disciplinary action if they are found culpable.

"Losing a gun is a serious offence and we have commenced investigations to establish the truth of the matter. Should it be established that the officers are in the wrong, then they will be relieved of their duties and charged in court," he said.

The police boss however assured area residents that the lost firearm will eventually be recovered and returned to the armoury.

Residents had expressed fear that the firearm might have landed in the wrong hands.