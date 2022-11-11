Shock as missing Kirinyaga girl, 4, is found alive in a well after three days

A four-year-old school girl who had been missing for three days was found dumped in a disused well in Mburi village, Kirinyaga County.

The pre-primary pupil disappeared on Monday under mysterious circumstances but was found alive on Thursday at 4pm in a 40-foot dry well.

Two women collecting firewood heard the girl crying. When they peeped into the well, they saw her in a full school uniform and raised the alarm, attracting scores of villagers, who rescued her.

It is believed criminals ambushed the girl on her way back home from school and abducted her before throwing her into the well in a bid to kill her.

Kidnapped

They then left unnoticed, thinking the girl had died.

The girl's father, Bernard Mugo, said his daughter left for school on Monday morning but she did not return home.

"When our daughter failed to show up in the evening, my wife rang me at my place of work in Kavuti village and informed me that all was not well,” said Mr Mugo, a farmhand.

“She told me our daughter had not arrived home from school and I was shocked. I immediately asked my boss to grant me permission to go home and search for her and he agreed."

The women who found the girl said they were touched. "She was lucky because the well had no water. I was with my friend when we heard her crying in the well," said Ms Rebeca Wanjiku.

They screamed, drawing the attention of villagers, who pulled out the girl, whose hands and legs had bruises.

"My daughter had injuries on her body and we took her to Kianyaga-Sub-County Hospital, where she was admitted for treatment," Mr Mugo said.

The family suspected the girl was first held hostage before she was dumped in the well by criminals who are yet to be identified.

Mr Mugo urged the police to investigate and expose the abductors and the motive of their action.

"My daughter will be able to explain what really happened once she recovers from her injuries," he said.

Residents said the people involved should be sought and prosecuted.

"We are reeling in shock because of what happened to the girl. We would like those who committed the crime to be brought to book," said villager Peter Kariuki.