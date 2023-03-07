Police hunt for man for 'killing' father

Police are pursuing a man accused of killing his father following a domestic dispute at Mukangu village in Kirinyaga County.

According to the family, Patrick Mutero, 65, died on the spot after he was stabbed in the chest repeatedly by the assailant, who then ran away.

Witnesses' account had it that Mutero picked a quarrel with his son on Thursday last week over unknown reasons.

A bitter exchange of words ensued after which the assailant took a kitchen knife and struck the old man dead.

“I responded to the distress call and found Mutero dead with stab wounds," one of the family members, Mr Paul Mugo said.

Family members said they were still reeling in shock following what happened at their home.

“We are yet to come to terms with the death of our loved one,” another family member, Ms Agnes Wanjiru, said.

The family said their father was stabbed 10 times and they believe the suspect committed the act under the influence of drugs.

Residents described the assailant as a dangerous man.

“He can attack anyone and we are looking for him everywhere," one of the residents, Mr Michael Maina, said.

Kirinyaga West sub-county police boss Moses Koskei said police will not rest until the suspect is arrested and prosecuted.

He said the body of the old man was taken to the mortuary as the search for the suspect goes on.