Police arrest six for disrupting Martha Karua's rally in Kirinyaga

Six youths who last week attempted to disrupt political rallies headlined by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition running mate Martha Karua have been arrested by police in Kirinyaga County.

According to the Kirinyaga Central deputy county commissioner Daniel Ndege, the suspects hurled stones at Ms Karua's convoy and heckled her at Kagumo and Kerugoya towns, in total disregard to the rule of law.

"The hired youths broke the law and they must be punished to serve as a warning to other would-be offenders," he said at Kerugoya town and warned that hooliganism would not be tolerated in the region.

"Ms Karua had visited the region and was well received but some leaders hired goons to cause chaos. This is unacceptable," Mr Ndege said.

Conduct campaigns

He said everyone should be allowed to conduct campaigns without interference for the sake of peace.

"The government will deal ruthlessly with hooligans who are plotting to plunge the area into chaos," he warned.

He said the government was alert and would continue arresting wrongdoers out to cause bloodshed.