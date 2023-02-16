Missing Kirinyaga man found dead

A 30- year-old man who went missing four days ago was on Thursday found dead inside his house in Mugaa, Kirinyaga County.

The late Peter Murimi disappeared on Sunday.

His relatives found his body lying in a pool of blood in the morning.

The family became suspicious when they failed to see Murimi for three days and decided to check him in his house, only to find the body on the floor with a rope round his neck.

"The killers snuffed out the life of Murimi and put a rope round his neck to cover up the evidence," said Mr Michael Muthike, a brother of the deceased.

The family said they were still reeling in shock trying to come to terms with what happened to the deceased.

"My brother lived alone in his house because he was not married and we don't know why he was murdered in such a cruel manner," said Mr Muthike.

As news of the death of the deceased spread, scores of shocked residents rushed to the scene to catch a glimpse of his body.

Some of the residents were overwhelmed by emotions and wept uncontrollably.

The residents described the deceased as a humble and friendly person who did not deserve the painful death.

"We want to be told those responsible for the death of Mr Murimi," one of the residents Ms Lucy wanjiku said.

The family said they thought their brother had travelled when they failed to see him.

Police commander

"We thought our brother was on a journey but we were shocked to find him dead," said Mr John Wanjohi.

Mwea -West police commander Wilson Koskei said the matter was being treated as murder.

He asked the family to be patient and wait for the conclusion of investigations by detectives.