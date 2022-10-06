Matatu operators in Kirinyaga protest poor state of bus stage

Transport was Thursday paralysed after matatu operators in Kirinyaga County refused to ferry passengers, protesting against the pathetic condition of Kagio town bus stage.

They abandoned work for the better part of the morning, accusing the county government of failing to improve the bus termini.

They complained that the matatu stage was dusty and full of potholes.

Backed by taxi drivers and boda boda riders, the operators demanded the bus stage be repaired with immediate effect.

Chanting slogans, the operators vowed not to pay business levies until their demand is met.

"The devolved government is only interested in collecting levies from us while ignoring the problem we are facing," one of the operators, Mr Benard Magondu said.

Forced to trek

The operators who pulled out of the stage and parked vehicles along the Sagana- Kagio road said their pleas to have the problem resolved had fallen on deaf ears.

Commuters were stranded and those travelling short distances were forced to trek.

" We shall not use the bus stage until it is well done. We shall from now onwards be using road reserves as our areas of operations," another operator, Ms Teresiah Wairimu of Emuki Sacco said.