Martha Karua left with egg on her face after congratulating Ngirici prematurely

The Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition running mate Martha Karua was found in a fix situation on Thursday following the results of the Kirinyaga County gubernatorial race.

Ms Karua, who comes from Kirinyaga was supporting the Independent candidate Wangui Ngirici to unseat the incumbent Governor Anne Waiguru.

Waiguru was running on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party of the Deputy President William Ruto.

The tweet has since been flagged by Twitter. Photo credit: Pool

But even before the electoral commission released its last tally, Ms Karua, through her officioal twitter account had congratulated Ngirici for the win, saying that it was of great importance.

“Congrats Wangui Ngirici. Your win is of great significance,” Ms Karua said.

Early lead

It appears that the Narc Kenya party leader had based her opinion on the results on Ngirici’s early lead from some stations.

But things changed within hours, and the outcome was different.

The final results was that the incumbent governor managed to secure her second term in office.

Waiguru managed to garner a total of 112,932 votes against her closest rival Ngirici who gained 104,980 votes.

Ms Karua became the victim of the propaganda that was being shared across the social media by the supporters of certain candidates.

The move is usually intended to cause fear and panic among the candidates.

Also, the congratulatory message from Ms Karua extended her rivalry with Waiguru.

Earlier on, Waiguru and Ngirici exchanged words on the social media after the governor alleged that there were plans to rig the outcome by bringing in extra ballot boxes which were to favour her opponent.

In the 2017 election, Ms Karua contested for the governor seat against Waiguru, who won under the Jubilee Party of President Uhuru Kenyatta, but changed the party ahead of the 2022 election.

Betrayal

On the other hand, Waiguru and Ngirici battle emerged last year when Ngirici, who is the outgoing Kirinyaga Woman Rep quit the UDA party when Waiguru ditched jubilee party and joined UDA.

According to Ngirici, her exit from UDA was based on what she termed as betrayal and she was not ready to face Waiguru in party primaries for the ticket.