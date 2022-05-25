Kirinyaga man arrested over his girlfriend's death

Police in Kirinyaga are holding a man in connection with the murder of his girlfriend.

The man allegedly went berserk on Tuesday night in Ngurubani town and repeatedly stabbed his lover, killing her on the spot following a dispute.

According to witnesses, the man and the woman arrived at their rented room on Tuesday evening.

While inside, the duo differed over unknown reasons and a bitter exchange of words ensued.

It was then that the suspect took a knife and fatally attacked the thirty-year-old woman who is a trader in town.

After the gruesome murder, the suspect locked the room from outside and called the area chief through his mobile phone and informed him that he had killed someone.

Shocked, the administrator rushed to the scene and found the suspect outside the lodging and alerted the police.

Moments later, police arrived and seized the suspect whom they whisked off to Wang'uru police station for questioning.

When the officers broke into the room they found the victim naked, lying in a pool of blood in bed and removed her body to the mortuary.

Mwea East Sub-county police boss Daniel Kitavi said the matter was being treated as murder.

He said investigations have been commenced to establish the reasons why the man eliminated his girlfriend in such a cruel manner.

"We would like to know why the suspect committed such a serious crime before a capital charge is preferred against him," he said.

Following what transpired, residents are still reeling in shock.

"It is true a woman has been murdered and as residents we are still in shock," said Mr Peter Murungaru.

Relatives who arrived at the scene shortly after the fatal attack, broke down and wept as the body of their daughter was being taken to the morgue.

Tebere ward MCA Gudson Muchina called on the authorities to investigate the incident and bring the culprit to face the law.