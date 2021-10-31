Kirinyaga County gives pond liners, fingerlings to fish farmers

The Great Star Youth Group

Members of The Great Star Youth Group, Caroline Wambui and Benson Kagiu feeding fish. They are among  selected self-help groups in Kirinyaga which have benefited from fishpond liners, fingerlings and feeds to enable them undertake beneficial fish farming.

Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

The Kirinyaga County government has supported selected self-help groups with fishpond liners, fingerlings and feeds to enable them undertake beneficial fish farming.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.