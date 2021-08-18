Boost for Kirinyaga farmers as county gives them chicks

Governor Anne Waiguru

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru distributes kienyeji chicks to farmers groups. The groups dealing in poultry keeping will benefit from 86,000 chicks.

Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

Farmers groups in Kirinyaga County dealing in poultry keeping will benefit from 86,000 improved kienyeji chicks from Governor Anne Waiguru’s administration

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.