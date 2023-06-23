Kirinyaga businessman shot by gangsters

A businessman is fighting for his life in hospital after being abducted and shot by gangsters in Ngurubani town, Kirinyaga County.

The attack on Thursday night left residents of the bustling town in shock.

According to police, Cyrus Mutisya, 34, was closing his chemist's shop in Pia market around 9pm when the gangsters attacked him.

Armed with guns, the gangsters forced the trader into his car, which they drove to Ngurubani town, seven kilometres from the victim's workplace.

On arrival in Ngurubani, the gangsters shot the trader in the head and left him for dead in the car. They then sped off on a motorcycle.

As the assailants fled, they shot several times in the air to scare away residents who had gathered at the scene.

Residents who responded to the sound of gunshots found the trader bleeding profusely and alerted the police, who went to the scene to investigate.

Mr Mutisya was later taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Mwea Mission Hospital for treatment. He was admitted with a bullet lodged in his head and had to undergo surgery to remove it.

Being pursued

Mwea East sub-county police commander James Mutua said the gangsters were being pursued.

He said police were investigating why the gangsters attacked the trader, who is well known in the area.

"We want to find out why the gangsters targeted the trader and seriously injured him," Mr Mutua said.

Residents suspected that the gunmen wanted to eliminate the trader and urged the police to get to the bottom of the matter.

"The attack was an attempt on the trader's life and the matter should be treated with the seriousness it deserves," said one of the residents.

Some residents said they heard gunshots a kilometre away and ran to the scene only to find the trader groaning in pain.

Tebere MCA Peter Karinga said the incident took residents by surprise.

"Residents were going about their usual business when suddenly they heard gunshots. Fear gripped the residents as shots rent the air. The incident happened so quickly and residents are still in shock," said Mr Karinga.