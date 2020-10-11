Kerugoya County Hospital’s CT scan centre now operational

Residents of Kirinyaga seeking critical health services can now access computed tomography (CT) scan services at the Kerugoya County Referral Hospital.

This follows the installation of state-of-the-art CT scan equipment through a collaboration between the county and national governments under the Managed Equipment Services (MES).

County Executive Committee Member for Health Gladys Kimingi said the equipment has come at the opportune moment as many patients were previously being referred to hospitals outside the county.

“We are now fully equipped to offer CT scan services and we are appealing to the county residents to make use of the facility,” Ms Kimingi said.

Radiographers available

She assured locals that radiologists and radiographers are available at the hospital besides other supporting medical staff manning the centre to ensure its smooth operation.

A CT scan is used to detect and monitor diseases and conditions such as cancer, heart diseases, lung nodules and to locate tumours, infections, blood clots as well as muscle and bone disorders.

The Kerugoya County Hospital is expected to attain a level five status after the completion of a modern five-storey 250-bed medical complex that will house intensive care (ICU) and high dependency units among other amenities.