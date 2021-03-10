Waiguru urges women not to shy away from elective posts

Kerugoya Stadium

From left: Wajir Woman Rep Fatuma Gedi, Home Bay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru at Kerugoya Stadium during the International Women’s Day celebrations on March 8, 2021. Ms Waiguru called on women to seek elective political seats.

Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has called on more women to go for elective political seats in the 2022 General Elections.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Four students test positive for Covid in Nyeri school

  2. Western Kenya hit by earth tremor

  3. Construction of Oloitokitok-Njukini-Taveta Road in limbo, five years on

  4. Wild fire burns houses in Turkana village

  5. PRIME From MCA to street food vendor

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.