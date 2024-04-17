Form 3 student arrested for stabbing female cousin to death

A secondary school student who allegedly stabbed his cousin to death following a domestic dispute in Kagio, Kirinyaga County, has been arrested.

The 12-year-old succumbed to her injuries minutes after the attack.

Acting on a tip-off, detectives flushed out the 17-year-old suspect from his hideout and took him to Baricho Police Station for questioning.

The Form Three student took off immediately after committing the crime on Friday last week, according to the county police commander, Andrew Naibei.

Relatives said the deceased was at home doing her homework when she was fatally attacked.

"I went to the market and left my daughter to do her homework with the assailant and when I returned home I was shocked to find my daughter lying on the floor bleeding," said Pauline Wairimu, the deceased's mother.

The Grade Seven student was rushed to a private hospital in Kagio town where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

" We have now been thrown into mourning after what happened to our daughter," said Wairimu as tears welled up in her eyes.

The family is now crying out for justice following the incident, which has left everyone in shock.

The girl's teachers described her as "very bright".

"The girl was always first in her class and we are deeply saddened by her death," said one of the teachers at Rwang'ondu Primary School.