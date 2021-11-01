Kirinyaga water shortages ease as 29 projects completed

Kiburu borehole in Ndia Constituency

A woman fetches water at the completed Kiburu borehole in Ndia Constituency. A total of 29 water projects in Kirinyaga County were completed in the last financial year.

Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Thousands of residents of Kirinyaga are rejoicing after the completion of various projects that are now helping address perennial shortages in various parts of the county.

