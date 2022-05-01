Joseph Ndathi seeks to reclaim Kirinyaga governor seat on TSP ticket

Former Kirinyaga governor Joseph Ndathi will be seeking to reclaim the seat he lost to Governor Anne Waiguru in the 2017 General Election.

Mr Ndathi was given a nomination ticket by the former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri-led The Service Party.

"I have been cleared to run for the seat on TSP and my opponents should now brace themselves for a tough political battle," said Mr Ndathi.

The former governor said he was determined to recapture his seat which he lost to Ms Anne Waiguru in 2017.

He claimed that he was rigged out by Jubilee in the 2017 party primaries in favour of Ms Waiguru.

"I'm ready to unseat Ms Waiguru so that I can serve the residents who are suffering due to lack of essential services," he said

He promised to reinstate all the 188 health workers who were sacked over alleged misconduct if he is elected Kirinyaga governor.

He criticised Governor Anne Waiguru's administration for laying off the workers whom he said had not committed any offence.

"I hired highly qualified health workers but when Governor Waiguru took over power, she fired them. This is unacceptable," he added.

The former governor noted that the workers were sent home for protesting against poor working conditions.

"I had employed professionals who were doing a good job but sadly they were sacked. I want to promise that I will reinstate them if elected," he said.

He noted that the workers were suffering and they should be given back their jobs unconditionally.

The workers were sent packing in 2020 after they went on strike. They had accused the devolved government of failing to address their problems.