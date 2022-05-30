Uhuru mourns death of Rabai MP Kamoti

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday led the country in mourning the death of Rabai MP William Kamoti in a road accident in Komaza, on the Kilifi-Mombasa highway.

Mr Kenyatta described the legislator as a progressive leader with an impressive development record.

"Mheshimiwa Kamoti leaves behind a strong legacy of development and public service especially in the area of education where he initiated several schools in his constituency," the President eulogised Mr Kamoti.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi also eulogised Mr Kamoti as a non-confrontational leader.

The MP, who was a trained lawyer, served on the National Assembly’s Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs and the Committee on Delegated Legislation.

Mr Kamoti was heading to his home in Kaurangwa village, on the outskirts of Kilifi town, after submitting his papers at the Independent

Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) offices in Rabai.

He was serving his second term as MP under the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, having won elections in 2013 and 2017.

ODM Kilifi County chairperson Teddy Mwambire said the death was a blow to the ODM fraternity.

“We knew we had found a person who would unite Rabai sub-county and we would deliver victory for ODM,” said Mr Mwambire, the Ganze MP.

The MP said Mr Kamoti first vied for the larger Kaloleni constituency in 2007 but lost to former Labour Cabinet Secretary Kazungu Kambi.

Kaloleni was later split to create Rabai constituency.

Kaloleni MP Paul Katana said Mr Kamoti was a mentor to him in the National Assembly and in politics.

“He was always ready to offer his guidance, dedicated to achieving the desires of the people of Kilifi and a pillar in the ODM party,” he said.