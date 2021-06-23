Tourism stakeholders in Malindi express high hopes in sector recovery

Vaco da Gama pillar

The Vasco da Gama pillar in Malindi, Kenya's coast.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo

By  Maureen Ongala

Reporter

Nation Media Group

After nearly two years of Covid-19-related doldrums in the tourism sector, stakeholders in Malindi have said they are ready for better days starting in July.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Joy for carmaker as BJ-50 vehicle set to get number plates

  2. Police kill suspected Shabaab militant in Kwale

  3. Pressure mounts on govt to close schools in Lake region

  4. Reprieve for Vihiga CECs fired by Ottichilo

  5. Weatherman warns Lamu fishermen against using unsafe channels

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.