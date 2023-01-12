Storm after ex-Ganze MP Peter Safari Shehe converts office into home upon clinching MCA seat

When Peter Safari Shehe was ousted as Ganze MP in 2017 and then later contested and won the Jaribuni ward seat in the August 2022 polls, he never imagined a decision he made as a legislator would come back to haunt him.

A building he used as an office and later converted into his home is now at the centre of a controversy with locals demanding that he let go of the property.

Residents have raised concerns over the Kilifi County County Assembly's approval of the property as an office yet it is also Mr Shehe’s home.

Those disapproving of the use of the property in the Marere area as an office now demand that the assembly clarify who the landlord of the building is.

They are further questioning where the money allocated for rent was.

The building was constructed as the Marere Community Social Hall when Mr Shehe was the Ganze MP with the support of the Pro-Ganze NGO.

However, an audit put the project on the spot over looting and misuse of cash from the Ganze Constituency Development Fund (CDF) amounting to Sh40 million between July 1, 2013, and June 20, 2014.

EACC involvement

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) took Mr Shehe and his associates to court over the matter.

The residents now say it is wrong for a public office to be at a private home, citing misuse of public resources and poor working environment for service delivery.

Mr Ashim Baya from Barrier village said the premises was a public office that belonged to the people and that the MCA had no right to also operate it as his home.

The house of the Jaribuni Member of County Assembly, Mr Peter Shehe, at the Marere village in Kauma Sub-county.

Photo credit: Courtesy

He said the MCA's home and the public office should be different entities.

"A section of the public knows what is going on. It is not right to put an office in a home," he said.

Mr Samwel Kazungu from Mbonga village faulted the move and said he feared it would lead to inequitable distribution of service delivery.

“Not everyone is used to going to people's homes. It means those not comfortable would not get what I need,” he said.

Former Jaribuni MCA Emmanuel Chai said the law requires MCAs to rent an office for better service delivery.

“It does not make sense to have a public office in a private residence. That is why we demand it is moved to a public place, or the MCA should write a letter to declare the building a public office and officially move out,” he said.

According to Mr Chai, the MCA should surrender the building to the public who will fence the place and change the entrance.

“The building is facing the homestead, and you cannot go and set up a public meeting in a homestead where the families are busy with their daily chores. We do not want the public to get services from a leader in his home,” he added.

The former legislator stated that they had established that the MCA has been using part of the building as his private house.

"Temporary office"

“We inquired why the office was in a private residence, and Mr Shehe responded that it was temporary since the County Assembly was planning to construct offices for MCAs in the 35 wards. But it will take over five years for this to happen, meaning he will operate from his home,” he said.

Mr Chai disclosed that they knew about the office after the public demanded to meet the MCA to discuss a dispute.

He added that they would petition the County Assembly to hold accountable the officers who approved the office.

In response, Mr Shehe acknowledged having the office in his home and said that he had other needs that required funding.

But according to him, the office was for use for a short period as the county government set up official offices for MCAs.

He added that the location would not interfere with service delivery.

“I have many houses. I am currently staying in Kilifi town. Even if that house is in my home, I do not sleep there,” he said.

According to Mr Shehe, the County Assembly reduced the allocation for renting offices and other operations.

Previously MCAs were given about Sh150,000 for office rent. But the money was reduced to Sh90,000 for current MCAs.

“We are supposed to have only three staff, and after their salaries, I will remain with Sh16, 000. I have another office in Palakumi at Sh5, 000 and stationeries,” he said.

He added that he had another five workers and after paying them, he remains with Sh4,000, which is not enough to rent an office.

Kilifi Assembly Clerk Michael Ngala said he had not received an official complaint from the community.

“It is up to the Member of County Assembly to find a location and engage the County Valuer for determination of rent and the status of the office, then we enter into tenant’s agreement with the landlord. My team did not encounter any public outcry on the same,” he said.

Mr Ngala said the county assembly would not be involved in local politics and would only ensure quality service delivery to the public.