Ganze residents turn stalled dispensary into meeting hall

Ganze residents in Kilifi County have raised their concerns over delay by the government to complete the construction, equip and operationalize the stalled Dingiria dispensary.

The building has now been converted into a meeting hall by women and youth groups from Dingiria sub-location in Sokoke ward, Ganze sub-county.

The construction of the facility was started by former Ganze Member of Parliament Joseph Kingi in 2004 using the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Dismuss Ndoko, a resident, says for years now the community have been forced to travel for over 60 kilometers to seek for treatment and other health services.

“This facility was meant to ease our health burden is now a social hall for women and youth groups who converge for their chama meetings, as the poor residents struggle to go to other health facilities,” he says

The stalled Dingiria dispensary in Sokoke ward, Ganze sub-county. The facility has been turned into a meeting hall by women and youth groups. Photo credit: Maureen Ongala I Nation Media Group.

The residents now seek health services at Mrima wa Ndege dispensary, Jila dispensary or travel to Bamba Health Center.

He reveals that for years, efforts by the community to have the facility equipped has proved futile.

The community has always voiced their concerns through several public participation forums, all in vain. This is despite reassurance by their political leaders that the facility will be considered and factored in the budget.

Mr Ndoko reveals that at some point, the area Member of County Assembly Thaura Mweni told the residents that the facility was not recognized by the county government since it was a project initiated by the national government.

Mr Mweni is the chairperson for the Kilifi County Assembly Committee on Health.

He could not be reached for response. His phone went unanswered and did respond to a text message sent to him.

“We are losing hope because there is nothing promising that is coming out of our tireless efforts to have the facility fully completed as have it start serving frustrated members of public,” Mr Ndoko says.

According to Mr Ndoko, the late MP Kingi lost his parliamentary seat to Francis Baya leaving the facility incomplete. Since then, successive parliamentarians have given it a wide berth, or offered unfulfilled promises.

In 2007 Mr Baya was succeeded by Peter Shehe, who renovated the roofing and partially finished the construction of the facility, save for some minor works.

A complete disposal kiln at Dingiria dispensary .Residents want the health facility equipped and operationalised for them to access health services. Photo credit: Maureen Ongala I Nation Media Group.

“As it is now, there is nothing that stops the dispensary from working but we blame our leaders who do not have the interest of their electorate at heart,” says Mr Ndoko.

He said the facility was expected to serve over 3,000 residents from the sub location and additional from the environs.

The residents now say the building has been turned into a political campaign tool by politicians.

"Every campaign season, politicians promise to have the facility operational, but none has honoured their word," he says.

Another resident Ms Laura Wawuda, and a member of the Kilifi County Citizen Forum says Kilifi county allocated Sh6 million in 2015/2016 financial year for the completion and equipping of the facility, but still the facility is lying dormant.

“We have not been told where the Sh6 million went even after an assurance by our leaders that the facility will be completed and equipped,” says Ms Wawuda

Dingiria sub-location is one of the remote areas in Ganze and due to the geographical location, coupled with poor road network, the area depends on one matatu, which leaves Dingira at 6am in the morning, only to return late in the evening.

“Due to the restrictive timing of the matatu, we now rely on boda boda. It costs Sh400 per person to travel for one way on a motorbike to the nearest dispensary,” Mary Safari, a resident says.

Ms Safari adds that due to financial challenges brought about by high levels of poverty in the community, some families cannot raise money to take their patients to hospitals.

“Expectant mothers and children are the most affected with the long distance involved. Sadly, we have seen some lose their lives, or their babies due to complications,” she says.

However, she says that the structure might be vandalized and the community will suffer more.

“Residents always flock the facility to charge their phones. If it is not put to proper use, criminals will start vandalizing the structure because the area is not fenced,” she says.

At the compound there is the main building for the dispensary fixed with water tanks, the staff quarters, and a kiln for disposing wastes from the facility.