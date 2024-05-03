Sabaki residents, tourists mourn 'death' of 800-year-old baobab tree uprooted by floods

Residents of Sabaki, Malindi Sub County in Kilifi County are counting losses after an iconic 800-year-old baobab tree named after pre-independence heroine, Mekatilili wa Menza, was swept away by floods in river Sabaki.

The gigantic 800-year-old tree has been a source of livelihood to more than 50 local youths who would take tourists on a tree climbing experience and be shown where the iconic Mekatilili wa Menza is reported to have hidden during the coming of colonialists.